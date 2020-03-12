L&T’s debt InvIT via NSE platform

The National Stock Exchange through its electronic bidding platform facilitated the single largest debt issuance by Larsen & Toubro-sponsored IndInfravit Trust of around ₹1,675 crore. While the deal was executed on on March 6, the funds pay-in concluded on March 11, the NSE said in a release. L&T-sponsored InvIT allocated ₹1, 675 crore to finance its road asset acquisitions from Sadbhav Infrastructure Project. These bonds issued by IndInfravit will be listed on the NSE and carry a fixed coupon of 9.04 per cent over a maturity period of 18 years, that is, March 2038. SEBI had permitted InvITs and REITs to issue debt securities in April 2018. Our Bureau