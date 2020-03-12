Markets

L&T’s debt InvIT via NSE platform

Chennai | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

 

The National Stock Exchange through its electronic bidding platform facilitated the single largest debt issuance by Larsen & Toubro-sponsored IndInfravit Trust of around ₹1,675 crore. While the deal was executed on on March 6, the funds pay-in concluded on March 11, the NSE said in a release. L&T-sponsored InvIT allocated ₹1, 675 crore to finance its road asset acquisitions from Sadbhav Infrastructure Project. These bonds issued by IndInfravit will be listed on the NSE and carry a fixed coupon of 9.04 per cent over a maturity period of 18 years, that is, March 2038. SEBI had permitted InvITs and REITs to issue debt securities in April 2018. Our Bureau

Published on March 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sectoral indices crash over 9%; oil & gas tanks 9.82%