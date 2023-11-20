L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, a division of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has clinched an order from a client in West Asia. The Letter of Intent outlines the scope of work, encompassing the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a new large offshore platform, along with brownfield integration work with existing facilities.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) at L&T, said, “This mega order from a new customer reaffirms global acknowledgment of our capabilities and marks a key milestone for our offshore business. Our focus continues to be on enhancing competencies and leveraging opportunities arising from our core markets.”

The Hydrocarbon Business, operating under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups, is actively involved in executing various domestic and international offshore projects.

However, the shares were down by 0.71 per cent to close at ₹3087 on NSE.