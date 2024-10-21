United Arab Emirates' Lulu Group International, which runs one of the Middle East's biggest hypermarket chains, plans to sell a 25% stake in its Abu Dhabi initial public offering, Khaleej Times reported on Monday, citing a prospectus.
Lulu plans to offer 2.582 billion shares through the IPO, which will start on Oct. 28 and close on Nov. 5, according to the report.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.