United Arab Emirates' Lulu Group International, which runs one of the Middle East's biggest hypermarket chains, plans to sell a 25% stake in its Abu Dhabi initial public offering, Khaleej Times reported on Monday, citing a prospectus.

Lulu plans to offer 2.582 billion shares through the IPO, which will start on Oct. 28 and close on Nov. 5, according to the report.

