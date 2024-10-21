United Arab Emirates' Lulu Group International, which runs one of the Middle East's biggest hypermarket chains, plans to sell a 25% stake in its Abu Dhabi initial public offering, Khaleej Times reported on Monday, citing a prospectus.

Lulu plans to offer 2.582 billion shares through the IPO, which will start on Oct. 28 and close on Nov. 5, according to the report.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit