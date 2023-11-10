Lupin Ltd and Amman Pharmaceuticals Industries (Amman Pharma) have entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement for the biosimilar Ranibizumab, a medication addressing ophthalmic conditions. Lupin and Amman Pharma are set to launch the biosimilar in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, covering Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, and other GCC countries.

Ranibizumab, a recombinant humanised IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment, is designed to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its applications include the treatment of Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

Dr Fadi Alatrash, General Manager, Amman Pharma, said the partnership with Lupin aligned with its aim to offer high-quality products and advanced biosimilars to patients in the region.

However, the shares were down by 0.91 per cent at Rs 1,193.75 at 11.30 am on the BSE.

