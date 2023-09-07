Lupin Limited collaborated with Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company and the COPD Foundation. The alliance is geared towards broadening the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, for COPD patients in the US.

Lupin’s Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder is currently the generic product that offers equivalence to Spiriva® HandiHaler® (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule, produced by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects more than 15 million adults and is the fourth leading cause of death in the country. This partnership is a significant step towards alleviating the disease’s impact by enhancing access to crucial medication for patients in the US.

However, the shares were down by 0.27 per cent to Rs 1136.05 at 11.54 am on the BSE.