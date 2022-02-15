Macleods Pharmaceuticals files draft papers for ₹5,000-cr IPO

Mumbai-headquartered Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited has filed draft papers with the market regulator SEBI for the company's initial public offering (IPO).

The issue, which is estimated to be around ₹5,000 crore consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6.048 crore shares by promoter and promoter group. Pre-offer shareholding shows 100 per cent or 59.8 crore shares are held by the shareholders from promoter or promoter group.

The proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling shareholder promoters. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday said.

Pharma cos tap market

The Macleods Pharma public issue further extends the IPO trajectory in the Indian pharma space, which saw record number of companies hitting the capital markets via IPO route in 2021. In the pipeline is another ₹5,000 crore IPO by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Established in 1989, Macleods is one of the vertically-integrated, global pharmaceutical companies based in India.

The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of formulations across major therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, and hormone treatment.

It also has global presence across geographies including North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

For the fiscal 2021, the company recorded consolidated revenues from operations at ₹7,199 crore, with ₹2,023 crore net profit for the year.

The revenue from operations outside India grew at a CAGR of 21.51 per cent from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2021 and represented 48.27 per cent of revenues from operations in for the fiscal 2021.

The domestic business comprises branded generics, and represented 51.73 per cent of its total revenue from operations in fiscal 2021. The company has eight manufacturing units, and six DSIR-approved R&D centers in India with another two upcoming or ready to commission R&D centers.

The DRHP stated that the company's domestic sales grew at CAGR of 15.3 per cent from fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2021, faster than 10.8 per cent industry growth during the same period.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the IPO.