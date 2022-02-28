Madhabi Puri Buch replaces Ajay Tyagi as SEBI chief

Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed as the new SEBI chairman, replacing Ajay Tyagi. She is the first woman chief of SEBI and also the first non-IAS to head the regulatory body. Buch has over three decades of experience in the financial markets and was SEBI wholetime member (WTM) between April 5, 2017, and October 4, 2021. During her tenure at SEBI, she handled portfolios such as surveillance, collective investment schemes and investment management.

Buch is an alumna of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad and has a graduate degree in mathematics from St Stephen’s College, New Delhi . She has nearly three decades of financial market experience. She started her career in 1989 with ICICI Bank where she worked in corporate finance, branding, treasury and loans, before moving to ICICI Securities. She was also a consultant to the New Development Bank, set up by the BRICS bloc of nations.