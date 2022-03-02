Madhu Kela raises stake in fintech firm Choice International Ltd to 12.15 per cent

Veteran investor Madhusudan Kela has raised stake in BSE-listed fintech firm Choice International Ltd, data updated by the exchange shows. The investor has raised stake the company to 12.15 per cent from 0.06 per cent.

The company last week allotted 60,19,642 fully paid-up rights equity shares to the Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela & PACs via rights issue on the basis of allotment finalised in consultation with the lead Manager, the registrar to the rights issue and BSE Ltd, accounting for 12.1 per cent stake. Madhu Kela now holds a 12.15 per cent stake in the company after this transaction.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Choice Group is engaged in providing fintech services. Choice has its membership and registration with SEBI, RBI, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, AMFI and depository participant with CDSL & NSDL.

Choice International closed at ₹179.45 on the BSE on Wednesday, up ₹7.00 or 4.06 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of ₹181.00 and a low of ₹165.15