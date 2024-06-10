Mahanagar Gas Share/Stock Prices Live Updates: Find here all the live updates related to Mahanagar Gas share prices and major updates for 10 June 2024.
- June 10, 2024 10:45
Mahanagar Gas Stock Price Live: Mahanagar Gas Ltd’s shares were up by 3.33% to ₹1,426 at 10.30 am.
- June 10, 2024 10:39
Mahanagar Gas Live Updates: Mahanagar Gas unveils growth plans at analyst meet
Mahanagar Gas outlines growth plans and investments at its recent analyst meet, aiming for a 6-7% overall volume growth and a ₹10 billion capex for FY25. The shares were up by 2.49% to ₹1414.30 at 10.20 am on the BSE, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.
During the analyst meet on June 7, 2024, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. highlighted its plans, targeting a 6-7% overall volume growth, with the recently acquired UEPL expected to contribute over 10% growth. The management confirmed an APM gas allocation of approximately 70%, supplemented by additional HPHT volumes. MAHGL also announced a planned capex of ₹10 billion for FY25, with ₹2 billion allocated to UEPL.
