June 10, 2024 10:39

Mahanagar Gas outlines growth plans and investments at its recent analyst meet, aiming for a 6-7% overall volume growth and a ₹10 billion capex for FY25. The shares were up by 2.49% to ₹1414.30 at 10.20 am on the BSE, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

During the analyst meet on June 7, 2024, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. highlighted its plans, targeting a 6-7% overall volume growth, with the recently acquired UEPL expected to contribute over 10% growth. The management confirmed an APM gas allocation of approximately 70%, supplemented by additional HPHT volumes. MAHGL also announced a planned capex of ₹10 billion for FY25, with ₹2 billion allocated to UEPL.