As India takes significant strides in revolutionising global supply chains, Mahindra Group offers support to interested US companies in establishing their manufacturing base in India. The assistance includes an integrated approach to manufacturing, plug-and-play offerings, regulatory guidance, and a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

Read: Tech Mahindra partners Microsoft for generative AI enterprise search

In collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mahindra Group also provides tailored equity and debt financing solutions for the participating companies. India’s large domestic market, labour force, industrial base, and start-up ecosystem make it an attractive hub for global supply chains and disruptive technologies.

This initiative’s approach would allow companies to select solutions that suit their specific requirements, emphasising sustainable manufacturing practises. The share price after this announcement went up by 1.53 per cent to ₹1,547.25 at 13:06 p.m. on BSE.