Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday informed the BSE that it has issued a call option notice to the shareholders of MITRA to purchase 1,29,619 equity shares of ₹10 each.

The company has also issued a notice to prospective shareholders for the purchase of 8,970 equity shares of ₹10 each.

After the purchase of 1,38,589 shares, Mahindra & Mahindra will have a 52.67 per cent stake in MITRA and it would become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Presently the company has a 47.33 per cent stake.

Mahindra & Mahindra stated the acquisition of the balance stake of MITRA would support the company’s farm equipment sector’s growth in the horticulture equipment sector.

