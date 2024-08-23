Mamaearth announced the launch of its Kerala Thaali Hair Care Range. The new product line draws inspiration from Kerala’s cultural heritage and natural ingredients, featuring components like hibiscus, shikakai, and amla. This launch marks Mamaearth’s shift towards regional product innovation, targeting specific regional markets rather than adopting a nationwide approach.

The range will be available across online platforms nationwide. Additionally, Mamaearth has partnered exclusively with Reliance Retail for the “Mini Five Star” project, making the products available in all Reliance Retail Hyper stores across Kerala and nearby southern cities with strong consumer demand.

Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Honasa Consumer Ltd, emphasised the importance of celebrating India’s diversity through their products. She stated, “This launch is not just about a product; it’s about celebrating the diversity of our country and the richness it brings to our lives.”

Offline activations are planned in Reliance Retail stores, including in-store demonstrations, promotions, and consumer experiences to highlight the range’s benefits and enhance brand awareness.