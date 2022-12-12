Despite the key equity indices hitting a new high, Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director, DSP Investment Managers, feels that it is neither a bull nor bear market but termed it ‘average’ as there are still many stocks available at reasonable valuation.

Without worrying much, investors need to concentrate on asset allocation and zero-in on the right fund for wealth creation, he said.

When asked about the global uncertainty and inflation impact in the coming year, he said markets will adjust valuation according to the outcome of these events. The long-term investors should not concern much about these as the developments of this year will not even be remembered then.

“If I have to invest ₹100 today, I would still put ₹60 in equity and rest in other asset class,” he told businessline.

Investors always celebrate when the benchmark indices hit a new high and it becomes difficult to make fresh investments. On the contrary, investors should take advantage of the falling market and invest more, said Parekh on the sidelines of an event to launch DSP Winvestor Pulse 2022, a survey on investors behaviour.

DSP Winvestor Pulse 2022 survey

The study found that 40 per cent of men compared to 27 per cent women take independent investment decisions without consulting a professional advisor. Among those who take investment decisions along with someone else, 67 per cent women claimed to consult their spouse much more than 48 per cent of men.

Aditi Kothari Desai, Vice-Chairperson, DSP Investment Managers said, post-pandemic, Indians are investing more than earlier, spurred by the ease of investing via apps and the desire to earn higher returns via active investing rather than just letting money lie in their accounts.

“We will be conducting 200 session to teach about 20,000 CBSE school teachers about personal investing and encourage more women investors take independent decision by answering their queries through a dedicated hotline to be commissioned soon,” she said.

