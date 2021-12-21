Markets

MapmyIndia makes a strong debut, lists at 53% premium

BL Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 21, 2021

Shares of the company listed at ₹1,581 on the BSE

CE Info Systems that owns MapmyIndia made a stellar debut on the bourses on Tuesday, listing at a 53 per cent premium over its IPO price of ₹1,033.

Shares of the company listed at ₹1,581 on the BSE, ₹548 or 53.05 per cent higher than the issue price.

It listed at ₹1,565 on the NSE, up ₹532 or 51.50 per cent up from the IPO price.

The company, which powers Apple maps, had fixed the IPO price at ₹1,033, at the upper end of the ₹1,000-1,033 price band.

The ₹1,040-crore initial public offering of MapmyIndia witnessed a strong response from all category investors. The IPO was subscribed 154.71 times.

The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed by 15.20 times, while HNIs (non-institutional investors) and QIBs quota saw a subscription of 424.69 times and 196.36 times, respectively.

Ahead of the issue, the company, had raised ₹311.88 crore from anchor investors.

Published on December 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like