MapmyIndia makes a strong debut, lists at 53% premium

CE Info Systems that owns MapmyIndia made a stellar debut on the bourses on Tuesday, listing at a 53 per cent premium over its IPO price of ₹1,033.

Shares of the company listed at ₹1,581 on the BSE, ₹548 or 53.05 per cent higher than the issue price.

It listed at ₹1,565 on the NSE, up ₹532 or 51.50 per cent up from the IPO price.

The company, which powers Apple maps, had fixed the IPO price at ₹1,033, at the upper end of the ₹1,000-1,033 price band.

The ₹1,040-crore initial public offering of MapmyIndia witnessed a strong response from all category investors. The IPO was subscribed 154.71 times.

The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed by 15.20 times, while HNIs (non-institutional investors) and QIBs quota saw a subscription of 424.69 times and 196.36 times, respectively.

Ahead of the issue, the company, had raised ₹311.88 crore from anchor investors.