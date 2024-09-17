Marine Electricals (India) Limited has announced new orders totaling approximately ₹6.87 crore today. The company received two significant contracts: one from Princeton Digital Group for supplying LV panels for their 5th Floor MU1 - DC2 project, and another from Colgate-Palmolive ACI Bangladesh Private Limited for LT & HT panels.

The shares of Marine Electricals (India) Limited were trading at ₹229.10 down by ₹12.05 or 5 per cent on the NSE today at 12.30 pm.

The order from Princeton Digital Group is slated for delivery over a six-month period, while the Colgate-Palmolive contract has a nine-month delivery timeline. Marine Electricals confirmed that these orders do not involve any related party transactions and are not associated with the company’s promoter or promoter group interests.

This development reflects Marine Electricals’ continued business growth in the electrical equipment sector, particularly in data center and industrial applications.

