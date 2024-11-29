Indian stock markets maintained their upward trajectory during mid-day trading on Friday, with the Sensex and Nifty showcasing resilience amid varied sectoral performances. By 12.30 pm, the Sensex surged 685.83 points or 0.87 per cent to 79,729.57, while the Nifty climbed 195.05 points or 0.82 per cent to 24,109.20.

The market breadth indicated a positive sentiment, with 2,015 advances against 1,784 declines on the Bombay Stock Exchange. A total of 3,953 stocks were traded, highlighting broad market participation. Notably, 173 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while 17 stocks hit 52-week lows, underscoring the selective rally.

Telecom and pharmaceutical stocks emerged as key market drivers. Bharti Airtel led the gainers, rallying 4.59 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma with a 3.09 per cent increase and Cipla advancing 2.82 per cent. Tata Consumer Products and Mahindra & Mahindra also contributed positively, rising 2.09 per cent and 1.95 per cent respectively.

Conversely, power and financial services stocks experienced mild pressure. Power Grid declined 1.89 per cent, while SBI Life Insurance also dropped by the same percentage. HDFC Life fell 0.72 per cent, Hero MotoCorp decreased 0.60 per cent, and State Bank of India retreated 0.55 per cent.

Sectoral indices displayed mixed trends. The Nifty Next 50 index marginally gained 192.75 points or 0.27 per cent to 70,447.00. The Nifty Midcap Select index added 45.85 points or 0.37 per cent to reach 12,599.60. The Nifty Bank index slightly softened by 29.55 points or 0.06 per cent to 51,877.30, while the Nifty Financial Services index saw a minimal gain of 10.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 23,930.55.

With markets still open and trading dynamics continuing to evolve, investors are advised to monitor ongoing developments and sector-specific movements. The afternoon session will provide further insights into market sentiment and potential directional shifts.

