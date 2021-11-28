Market sentiment at its lowest in 5 years, suggests rally ahead

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Mood in India’s stock markets is the most bearish in the last five years since the 2016 demonetisation of high value currency notes, if one were to go by the derivatives market Put-Call Ratio (PCR), a key technical indicator that captures investor sentiment. Put and Call are high risk derivative options contracts and history shows that the stock markets have staged a strong recovery or rallied in the following weeks and months each time the PCR hit a new low.
A declining PCR is a sign of pessimism. Data provided by Indiacharts show that last Friday the PCR touched 0.68 to breach the earlier low of 0.71 in November 2016, a level which was recorded just days after the demonetisation announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In November 2016, the Nifty and Sensex had crashed by 11.73 per cent from their peak post Modi’s announcement. This month, the Nifty and Sensex fell by 8.7 per cent from their peak and much of the decline came post Modi’s announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws and news of another likely Covid wave.
“History shows that markets have rallied strongly when PCR reaches an extreme level. It is all about historical comparison and interpretation. The PCR tends to move up and down with the market, and therefore, low readings show oversold market situation and a high means peak optimism,” said Rohit Srivastava, Chief Strategist, Indiacharts.
Srivastava says that the current data show wider market traders are more bearish now than they were post demonetisation. “Such negative sentiment should be a contrarian indicator for the markets that is overdue for a complete reversal and ripe for a strong rally,” said Srivastava.
Indiacharts data shows that the net OI (open interest), which is the value of outstanding Calls minus that of the Puts after the November month derivative expiry was still at ₹1,10,390 crore, indicating that the positions were not fully reversed. The same was at ₹90,882 crore on March 17 this year when the Nifty and the Sensex had declined sharply. After months of rally, the OI touched a high of ₹135,793 crore on July 29 and the same stood at all time high of ₹185,478 crore in November this year.
“What each new record at higher levels signifies is the confidence to short (sell) the market. But as the PCR is at a low, markets have always followed up with a rally,” said Srivastava.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...