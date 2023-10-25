Benchmark indices slid for a fifth straight session on Wednesday amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and elevated US bond yields.

The Sensex ended 522 points, or 0.81 per cent, lower to settle at 64,049, while the Nifty fell 159.6 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 19,122 on Wednesday. The former has shed 2,326 points, or 3.5 per cent, over the past five sessions.

Israeli forces hit targets in Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza on Wednesday, leading to worries that the war with Hamas was expanding. Ten-year US Treasury bond yields were ruling at 4.9 per cent levels.

“Investor sentiment is on edge as tensions in West Asia continue to drag the market. Despite a drop in oil prices and an optimistic view of the progressing Q2 results season, investors took a cautious approach due to the expectation that a higher interest rate scenario would continue slowing future growth,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Selling spree

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth ₹4,236 crore on Wednesday, even as domestic institutions bought shares worth ₹3,569 crore. FPIs sold shares worth $1.2 billion in October, in addition to the $1.8 billion sold the previous month. More than 70 per cent of the positions of FPIs in the index futures segment are still on the short side, said analysts.

Top losers

The top losers in the Nifty 50 index on Wednesday included Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, and Apollo Hospitals, all of which ended lower by more than 2 per cent. Profit booking continued in mid- and small-cap stocks. All sectors ended in red except metals and PSU banks.

Metal stocks stayed in the green after China unveiled plans for $137 billion in extra debt to boost infrastructure spending.

“We expect Indian markets to remain volatile on the back of concerns over higher interest rates, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and mixed Q2 results,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Asian indices in green

Most of the Asian indices ended in green. China helped Asian stocks rise from 11-month lows on Wednesday as investors cheered the approval of a trillion-yuan sovereign issue as a harbinger of stimulus. European shares gave up early gains on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of mixed earnings reports from the region, while weakness in energy firms on lower crude prices added to the declines.

Global investors will take cues from the ECB interest rate decision on Thursday. The new US home sales data will be released late Wednesday.

A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart on Wednesday. There is a possibility of a small upside bounce from near 19100–19000 levels for the Nifty. A breakdown of 19000 is likely to open the next downside of 18600 levels in the near term. Any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance around 19250–19350 levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.