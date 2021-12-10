Market to see range-bound opening with downward bias

After scoring handsome gains in the last three days, domestic stock markets are likely to see a pause in the bull rally. SGX Nifty at 17,535 points indicates that Nifty is likely to open moderately down, as Nifty futures closed 17,561.40. Default by Chinese Evergrande group and profit booking drag global stocks, said analysts. However, markets are likely to see higher volatility, they added.

The volatility in recent weeks is due to rise in dollar index and absence of positive surprise from Q2-FY22 earnings especially due to higher input costs. Notably, high input costs have adversely impacted margins and profitability of consumer and manufacturing companies despite steady volume and sales growth, said Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities.

"MPC meeting minutes pointed towards uneven growth as 55 per cent of industries in India are still operating below FY20 levels. In our view, India is at the beginning of capex revival phase and therefore corporate earnings recovery looks sustainable and premium valuations might sustain, Mehta added.

Asian stocks down 0.5% lower

Tracking the US stocks, Asian markets are down in early deal. Equities across Asia-Pacific region are down arou d 0.5 per cent; overnight, the tech-focussed Nasdaq slumped 1.7 per cent while broader S&P500 edged down 0.7 per cent and Dow closed flat.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Market has seen good recovery in the last three days as buying emerged at lower levels with the comfort of lower valuation and receding fears of Omicron virus. We expect the market to consolidate at current levels for the next few days after moving up sharply.

All eyes will be on crucial macro data (CPI & IIP) outcome which may further provide some direction to the markets, said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking. However, the focus will remain on the global cues and updates regarding the new variant. We reiterate our cautious yet positive stance on the markets and suggest traders to focus on managing risk," he added.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said: Despite witnessing a choppy trading session, the markets maintained their positive momentum as investors put money in the beaten down stocks. "On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a Hammer candlestick formation which indicates indecisiveness between bulls and bears. The short-term formation is still on the bullish side but before any fresh breakout, the market may consolidate within the range of 17350 to 17575. However, 17350 would be the trend decider level and if the index slips below the same, the uptrend would be vulnerable."