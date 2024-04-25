NSE Nifty was up by 0.28 per cent, or 63.20 points, to 22,465, while the BSE Sensex was at 74,088, up by 0.32 per cent, or 235.44 points.

A total of 3,837 stocks were actively traded, while 2,030 advanced, 1,675 declined and 132 stocks remained unchanged. 213 stocks hit 52-week high and 11 stocks hit 52-week low at 1.20 p.m. on the BSE.

Major gainers on the BSE include Hitachi Energy (17.85%), JWL (10.81%), Inox Wind (7.34%), Bharat Forge (6.86%), Mas Financial (6.62%). Major losers include Kotak (-10.10%), Dalmia Bharat (-5.83%), Indian Hotels (-4.63%), Sparc (-4.19%), Bharat Bijlee (-3.84%).

BSE Smallcap was up by 0.51 per cent and BSE Midcap was up by 0.42 per cent.

Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE are GPT Infra (15.27%), Hitachi (12.64%), Yuken (10.44%) and HG Infra (8.95%).