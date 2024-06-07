BSE Sensex was up by 1.85 per cent or 1,391 points to 76,466, while the NSE Nifty was at 23,178.50, up by 1.56 per cent or 357.10 points. A total of 3,851 stocks were actively traded, 2,776 advanced, while 933 declined and 142 stocks remained unchanged. 166 stocks hit 52-week high and 31 stocks hit 52-week low at 1.15 p.m. on Friday.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “In the near-term, the market is likely to be weighed down by the huge FII selling which has touched ₹24,960 crore cumulatively during the last three days. Therefore the large-caps and in sectors like financials and IT where FIIs have huge assets under management, may underperform. This trend will change when FIIs turn buyers, which is inevitable. Meanwhile, long-term investors can accumulate these high quality large-caps were margin of safety is high in an otherwise highly valued market.”

Top gainers on the NSE include, Wipro (5.01%), Infosys (4.20%), Bajaj Finance (3.83%), Tech Mahindra (3.82%) and LTIMindtree (3.70%). Top losers include, SBI Life (-1.24%), Bajaj Auto (-0.48%), Tata Consumer Products (-0.32%), Britannia (-0.21%) and Eicher Motors (-0.03%).

Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE include Aditya Birla Money (14.54%), IIFL Securities (12.98%), Avanti Feeds (12.32%), Heritage Foods (10%) and Raymond (6.68%).

BSE Smallcap was up by 1.82 per cent and Midcap was up by 0.64 per cent.