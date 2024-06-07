BSE Sensex was up by 1.85 per cent or 1,391 points to 76,466, while the NSE Nifty was at 23,178.50, up by 1.56 per cent or 357.10 points. A total of 3,851 stocks were actively traded, 2,776 advanced, while 933 declined and 142 stocks remained unchanged. 166 stocks hit 52-week high and 31 stocks hit 52-week low at 1.15 p.m. on Friday.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “In the near-term, the market is likely to be weighed down by the huge FII selling which has touched ₹24,960 crore cumulatively during the last three days. Therefore the large-caps and in sectors like financials and IT where FIIs have huge assets under management, may underperform. This trend will change when FIIs turn buyers, which is inevitable. Meanwhile, long-term investors can accumulate these high quality large-caps were margin of safety is high in an otherwise highly valued market.”
Top gainers on the NSE include, Wipro (5.01%), Infosys (4.20%), Bajaj Finance (3.83%), Tech Mahindra (3.82%) and LTIMindtree (3.70%). Top losers include, SBI Life (-1.24%), Bajaj Auto (-0.48%), Tata Consumer Products (-0.32%), Britannia (-0.21%) and Eicher Motors (-0.03%).
Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE include Aditya Birla Money (14.54%), IIFL Securities (12.98%), Avanti Feeds (12.32%), Heritage Foods (10%) and Raymond (6.68%).
BSE Smallcap was up by 1.82 per cent and Midcap was up by 0.64 per cent.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.