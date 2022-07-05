Market valuations are still at a premium: BNP Paribas

Despite a recent correction, Indian stock market valuations are still at a premium to the high-yield period of 2010-14, said BNP Paribas in a "Market Pulse" report.

"Though valuations of India stocks/sectors are considerably down from their 2021 highs and some are trading near their five-year mean NTM P/E, we believe the valuations were high to begin with, fuelled by the easy monetary policy globally," it said.

IT, FMCG saw PE expansion

Nifty’s total returns over the last decade, and especially since 2015 as bond yields started moderating, have been boosted by the PE expansion; similar is the case with sectors such as IT and FMCG, while utilities saw a de-rating, BNP Parbias said. Besides, though sectors such as FMCG and pharma are trading close to or below their five-year average NTM P/E, this is still at a premium to their valuations in 2010-14 and consensus FY22-25 earnings CAGR for FMCG, IT and pharma are lower than their earnings CAGR in FY11-15, despite the sectors trading at a valuation premium, it added.

According to BNP Paribas observation, banks is the only sector trading at a discount versus its historical valuations, with higher comfort on earnings growth. Earnings delivery will be key for sectors such as capital goods and consumer durables that are trading at a premium to their history on higher-than-historic earnings growth expectations.

Post the recent correction, Nifty 50 is trading at 17x NTM PE, just 7 per cent above its long-term average. "The financial sector, particularly banks, provides us valuation comfort vs their valuations during a high-yield/inflation period, as we believe the worst in the asset quality cycle is over, provisions are sufficient, capitalisation for sector leaders is more than adequate and we expect strong earnings growth and healthy ROE," it added.