Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

Continuing its previous day’s rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 361.94 points to 61,780.90 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty gained 81.2 points to 18,325.40.

Related Stories Equities to open firm on global gues Softening VIX points to further consolidation READ NOW

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the major winners.

Related Stories Stocks that will see action on November 23, 2022 Tech Mahindra, Vodafone Idea, Future Retail, DCW, Bharti Airtel, MBL Infrastructure, Hindustan Motors, JSW Energy, Sunflag Iron, Minda Corp READ NOW

ITC, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Hong Kong were trading higher, while Shanghai quoted lower.

Wall Street had ended higher on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark climbed 274.12 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 61,418.96 on Tuesday. The Nifty gained 84.25 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 18,244.20.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.03 per cent lower at USD 88.32 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹697.83 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit