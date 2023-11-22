Indian markets ended marginally higher on Wednesday. Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained around 0.1 per cent each at the end of volatile session.

While Sensex advanced 92.47 points or 0.14 per cent to 66,023.24, Nifty gained 28.45 points or 0.14 per cent to 19,811.85.

Within the Sensex pack, NTPC emerged as the top gainer (rising 1.50 per cent), followed by Infosys which rose 1.27 per cent, Power Grid Corporation of India (1.24 per cent) and Titan (0.94 per cent).

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank lost 2.10 per cent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.16 per cent), Mahindra and Mahindra (1.07 per cent) and JSW Steel (1 per cent).

The broader market was mixed on Wednesday. While BSE MidCap (0.33 per cent) and BSE 500 (0.01 per cent) ended in green, BSE SmallCap lost 0.63 per cent.

Sectoral Indices

Major sectoral indices ended on a positive note. BSE Power surged 1.41 per cent followed by BSE Auto (0.64 per cent) and BSE Healthcare (0.54 per cent).

On the other hand, BSE Telecommunication, with a 0.64 per cent decline, lost the most among the sectoral indices.

Market breadth

Of the 3,830 stocks traded on BSE, 1,620 stocks advanced, 2,068 declined and 142 remained unchanged. While 304 stocks hit 52-week high, 32 stocks high 52-week low on BSE.