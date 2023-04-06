Domestic shares reversed early losses on Thursday, after the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged “to assess the progress made so far” in tackling inflation.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.15 per cent at 17,582.95 as of 10:14 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18 per cent to 59,795.93. Both the benchmarks had fallen 0.3 per cent ahead of the RBI’s rate decision.

The RBI was widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) to take the repo rate to a seven-year high of 6.75 per cent, and then pause for the rest of the year.

Also read: Indian rupee falls below 82/USD after RBI hits pause on rate hikes

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with the heavyweight financials rising 0.3 per cent.

Also read: RBI MPC meet: Bond yields crash after RBI surprises with status quo on rates

Public sector banks jumped 1.5 per cent after the policy announcement, with all the constituents logged gains.

.