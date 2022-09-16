Markets likely to open lower on weak global sentiment

Amid weak global sentiment, the Indian stock markets are expected open weak on Friday. Though the undertone remains bullish, analysts caution retail investors, as both foreign and domestic institutions turned sellers.

SGX Nifty at 17,777 (7.20 am), signals that Nifty is likely to open about 110 points lower, as Nifty futures on Thursday closed at 17,892 at the domestic bourse.

On Thursday, both the domestic and FPIs turned net sellers. While the former offloaded shares worth ₹928.86 crore, the latter ₹1,270.68 crore, slowing down the market momentum.

"Global markets stabilised from recent losses after the US reported positive producer price data and value buying at lower levels. However, investors continue to remain cautious amid fear of aggressive rate hike of 75-100bps by US Fed in its upcoming MPC meet," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Overnight, the US stocks ended weak, led by Nasdaq tumbling 1.43 per cent, while Dow and S&P 500 slipped 0.56 per cent and 1.13 per cent, respectively. Tracking the US stocks, equities across Asia-Pacific too come under selling pressure, with benchmarks falling between 0.3 and 1.3 per cent.

GDP growth worries

The scaling down of India's GDP growth projection by global rating majors too had impacted the sentiment. The latest to join the bandwagon was Fitch Ratings, which slashed its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7 per cent from the previous estimate of 7.8 percent. The ratings agency also cut its GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal year to 6.7 percent from the earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.

Traders were cautious after Fitch Ratings slashed India’s GDP growth projection for FY23 to 7 per cent, saying the economy is expected to slow down amid the weak global backdrop, elevated inflation and high interest rate, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities,"Volatility would continue due to concerns of a hawkish stance on rate hikes from the central banks amid rising inflation. In an uncertain market, stock and sector-specific buying activity could gain momentum."

“Focus rupee”

Analysts also adivsed investors to keep a focus on Indian rupee movement against the dollar. “The rising Dollar Index is usually negative for the equities, but INR’s outperformance when compared to other global currencies have resulted in an outperformance in our equity markets too,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com:

The short-term traders should keep a close watch on the currency and any directional move in the currency that could set market direction in the near term, he further said.