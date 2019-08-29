9:15 am

Opening bell

The Sensex and the Nifty opened Thursday's session in the red. The Sensex was at 37,283, down 168 points or 0.45 per cent lower, while the Nifty was at 10,988, down 57 points or 0.52 per cent weaker.

9.00 am

Today's Pick: Tata Global Beverages (₹280): Buy

The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend and also provides traders with a short-term horizon an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

The stock has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since early February 2019 low at ₹177. During the uptrend, the stock had decisively breached a key resistance at ₹220 in May and continued to trend upwards. Short-term trend is also up for the stock.