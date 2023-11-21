Indian equity markets closed in green after ending marginally lower for two days in a row. Benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained over 0.4 per cent each on Tuesday on the back of gains in financial stocks. While Sensex gained 275.62 points or 0.42 per cent to 65,930.77, Nifty advanced 89.40 points or 0.45 per cent to 19,783.40.

Within the Sensex pack, JSW Steel was the major gainer (1.76 per cent) followed by Titan (1.39 per cent), Tata Steel (1.37 per cent), Sun Pharma (1.36 per cent) and Reliance Industries (1.34 per cent).

On the other hand, NTPC was the top loser by 0.66 per cent followed by Tech Mahindra (0.63 per cent), Maruti (0.48 per cent) and L&T (0.47 per cent).

The broader market, too, gained on Tuesday as BSE MidCap gained 0.14 per cent, SmallCap (0.20 per cent) and BSE 500 (0.27 per cent).

Of the 3,853 stocks traded on BSE, 2,019 stocks advanced, 1,702 gained and 132 remained unchanged. While 367 stocks hit 52-week high, 28 stocks hit 52-week low.

Sectoral Indices

Most sectoral indices ended in green. While BSE Consumer Durables and BSE Realty gained 1.34 per cent, 1.15 per cent, respectively, BSE Energy was the major laggard with a loss of 0.85 per cent