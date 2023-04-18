Indian shares reversed early gains on Tuesday as information technology stocks dragged markets after weak quarterly earnings of Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys amid uncertainty over client spending.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.19 per cent to 17,673.35, as of 10:33 a.m., while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.21 per cent to 59,784.71. Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced.

Read more: Stocks that will see action today: April 18, 2023

The Nifty had snapped a nine-day winning streak in the previous session.

Information technology stocks, which led the correction on Monday, were down 0.5 per cent. Eight of the 10 constituents logged losses.

Read also: It’s a long global recession

Weak earnings from sector leaders Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys and commentary on concerns over tech spending in the U.S. and Europe had pushed the IT stocks to a six-month low on Monday.

Analysts flag near-term headwinds for the sector due to a slowdown in the banking, finance, services and insurance (BFSI)segment in the U.S. and Europe, which has already crimped hiring.

On the flip side, Tata Motors advanced over 2 per cent and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index after global brokerage CLSA picked the company and rival Maruti Suzuki India as its favourite four-wheeler stock. Maruti Suzuki rose nearly 1 per cent, pushing the Nifty Auto up 0.3 per cent.

"A revival in rural demand would prove to be a catalyst for the auto segment in the near term," said Amnish Aggarwal, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Analysts expect benchmark Nifty 50 index to witness consolidation in the near term.

"Managing risk holds the key," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of technical research at Religare Broking, citing an uptick in volatility during the earnings season.

Among individual stocks, Angel One rose over 5 per cent after posting a 30 per cent jump in March quarter profit, led by a surge in orders.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit