The equity market scaled yet another new high after bellwether Sensex and Nifty posted substantial gains on the back of fading concern on recession in the US and better-than-expected corporate results in the June quarter.

Riding on the firm trend in global markets, Sensex opened 110 points higher at 66,905 against the previous close of 66,795, and rose 376 points to hit its fresh record high of 67,171 in intra-day trade. The Nifty 50 also hit its fresh record high of 19,851 during the session.

After a marginal bout of profit-booking, Sensex finally gained 302 points to 67,097, while Nifty ended the day at 19,833 with a gain of 84 points. Both indices settled at their fresh record closing highs and extended their winning streak into the fifth consecutive session.

Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said shares of big US banks spiked after recording a higher-than-expected profit in the second quarter supported by sharp rise in interest rates.

The two largest US financial institutions — Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon Corp — earned a windfall by charging clients higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs to rein in stubborn inflation, he added.

On the domestic front, Vakil said the Asian Development Bank retained economic growth for India at 6.4 per cent for FY24 and 6.7 per cent for FY25, citing robust domestic demand.