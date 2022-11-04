Benchmark indices ended in the green on Friday after falling for the past two days, helped by continuous buying from foreign institutional investors and a largely positive trend in Asian and European markets.

BSE Sensex climbed 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 60,950.36.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended 64.45 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 18,117.15.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were among the winners.

Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street ended lower on Thursday.

Brent crude was trading 2.34 per cent higher at $96.89 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth ₹677.62 crore, as per exchange data.