Markets spooked as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies; FPIs step up selling

Benchmark indices logged losses for the fourth consecutive week as global cues fuel bearish sentiments. Reports of smoke emanating from one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plant facility spooked the global markets on Friday as every index fell in Asia, Europe and the US.

The FPIs, too, have stepped up selling in equities; they sold stocks worth ₹7,631 crore in the cash markets, the largest single-day selling in the past few weeks. Due to this, the Sensex fell by 768 points (1.4 per cent) to close at 54,333. The Nifty, too, index declined 252 points (1.53 per cent) to close at 16,245. Domestic institutions, with their net stock purchases of ₹4,738 crore, provided the much needed cushion to the markets.

In the derivatives segment, the FPIs sold index futures worth ₹550 crore and stock futures worth ₹113 crore on the day. A recent statement by a finance ministry official that they were looking to hike the long term capital gains tax has also not gone down well with the foreign investors, experts said.

Derivatives data show that Nifty futures outstanding has risen to 1.69 crore contracts, which is among the highest positions in the recent times. Experts said, going by the negative sentiments, a large part of this outstanding positions could be short selling, meaning bearish bets.

“With earnings season behind us and given the overall sentiments, markets are expected to move in sync with global peers in the coming week. A close eye will be kept on the developments concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis and considering the inflation overhang, market participants will also observe movements in energy prices,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

In March so far, the FPIs have sold stocks worth ₹18,614 crore in the cash segment. In the index futures segment, they have were net sellers to the tune of ₹4,506 crore and in stock futures ₹1,778 crore, so far this month. DIIs net bought stocks worth ₹12,599 crore in the cash segment in March.

Money market action

The rupee also weakened to close 25 paise lower as banks purchased dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies and FPIs. It closed at 76.16 per US Dollar (USD) against the previous close 75.91.

“The dollar index surged beyond the 98 mark in European trade due to risk aversion. “The USD-INR pair rose also because State-owned and private banks persistently purchased the dollar on behalf of OMCs, noting sharply high crude oil prices,” IFA Global said in a report. The slump in equity indices also prompted some banks to purchase dollars, likely for foreign fund outflows from Indian equities, which further weighed on the domestic currency, it added.

Meanwhile, Government Securities (G-Sec) prices rose as crude oil prices declined to around $111 per barrel on Friday from Thursday’s $120 on the possibility of an US-Iran nuclear deal bolstering global oil supply. Price of the 10-year benchmark G-Sec (coupon rate: 6.54 per cent) rose 9 paise to close at ₹98.05 (previous close: ₹97.96). Yield of this security declined about a basis point to close at 6.8132 per cent (6.826 per cent).