Markets staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, with both Sensex and Nifty extending their winning streak for the second consecutive session as investor sentiment received a significant boost from the Israel-Iran ceasefire, which helped alleviate geopolitical concerns that had been weighing on global markets.

The Sensex ended 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 82,755.51, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,244.75, up by 200.40 points or 0.8 per cent. The benchmark indices opened on a strong note with the Sensex starting at 82,448.80 against its previous close of 82,055.11, and the Nifty opening at 25,150.35 compared to its previous close of 25,044.35.

“Indian equity markets have staged a recovery, supported by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a moderation in crude oil prices. While FIIs continue to withdraw capital, positive global cues are helping sustain domestic market momentum,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Titan emerged as the top gainer, surging 3.66 per cent to close at 3,655.00. Mahindra & Mahindra followed with a gain of 2.16 per cent, closing at 3,218.00, while Grasim Industries advanced 2.13 per cent to end at 2,840.00. Infosys gained 1.95 per cent to close at 1,612.50, and JSW Steel rounded out the top five gainers with a 1.75 per cent increase to 1,024.65.

On the downside, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was the biggest loser, declining 2.92 per cent to close at 406.30. Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1.29 per cent to 2,195.00, while Eicher Motors dropped 0.93 per cent to 5,576.50. ONGC declined 0.87 per cent to 241.80, and Axis Bank closed 0.84 per cent lower at 1,211.00.

The sectoral performance was broadly positive, with all major indices closing in the green except for Nifty Private Bank. Nifty Media and Nifty IT emerged as the top performers, rallying 1.99 per cent and 1.64 per cent respectively. The Nifty Next 50 gained 0.48 per cent to close at 67,669.40, while Nifty Financial Services rose 0.38 per cent to 26,851.20. The Nifty Bank index managed a modest gain of 0.28 per cent to close at 56,621.15.

“The index remained mostly positive after a strong start. Sentiment continues to improve as buying interest in stocks rises. The ceasefire following the conflict between Israel and Iran has boosted confidence among bullish traders, who are now aiming to take the Nifty towards 25,750,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Market breadth was overwhelmingly positive with 2,821 stocks advancing against 1,207 declines out of 4,162 stocks traded on the BSE. A total of 109 stocks hit their 52-week highs, while 43 touched their 52-week lows. Eight stocks were locked in the upper circuit, while 14 were in the lower circuit.

The broader markets also participated in the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.44 per cent to 58,881.70. The small-cap segment outperformed significantly, with gains of 1.49 per cent and 1.59 per cent respectively, reflecting sustained investor interest in the broader market basket.

“On Wednesday, the benchmark Nifty index opened with a notable gap-up as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eased following indications that the Iran-Israel ceasefire is holding firm. Additionally, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks that ‘many paths are possible’ for monetary policy — hinting at the possibility of an earlier-than-expected rate cut — further boosted global investor sentiment,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities.

In the currency markets, the rupee traded flat near 86.10 after the previous session’s rally of over 0.75 per cent. “Market participants are now eyeing upcoming triggers from the U.S., including the PCE Price Index and GDP data later this week. The rupee is expected to trade in a range of 85.70 to 86.25,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Gold prices remained steady around ₹97,220 in MCX as Comex prices held between $3,320 and $3,335. “With uncertainty ahead of major US economic data, gold is expected to remain volatile in the short term. The expected trading range for Gold is ₹96,000 to ₹98,500,” Trivedi added.

Looking ahead, market participants are closely watching key U.S. economic data including the PCE Price Index and GDP figures due later this week, which could provide further directional clarity to the markets. Technical analysts expect the Nifty to test the 25,350-25,450 zone in the near term, with sustained momentum potentially taking it towards 25,750 levels.

Published on June 25, 2025