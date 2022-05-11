Markets to open weak, indicates SGX Nifty

Downtrend is likely to continue for domestic markets on Wednesday as well, despite mixed global cues. Though majority of Asian markets are up in early deal and the US stock closed in mixed colours, analysts expect Indian stocks to witness bear pressure, as foreign portfolio investors' selling remains unabated.

SGX Nifty at 16,190, signals a gap down opening of around 50 points for NIfty, as Nifty May futures on Tuesday closed at 16,247. While equities across Japan, Hong Kong, China, and New Zeland are up in early deal, Australia, Taiwan and Korean stocks are down marginally.

Overnight the US stocks saw volatile trading. After wild swings, the Dow Jones closed lower, even as Nasdaq and S&P500 managed to end in the green.

Analysts expect the confusion is likely to continue at both global and domestic levels due to prevailing uncertainties on various fronts.

Near bottom?

However, some analysts see the US stocks stabilising at current level. A Bloomberg report said the route in global equity markets that erased $11 trillion since the end of March may be reaching a floor for now as battered valuations, particularly among tech stocks, attract dip buyers.

"For some, the argument rests on technical indicators, while others are looking at what corporates are offering, such as strong balance sheets and high dividend yields. Plus, investors have already priced in a lot of concerns," A Bloomberg report said quoting Peter Oppenheimer, Chief Global Equity Strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

India growth story

However, analysts remain bullish on Indian equities for the long term.

Chris Wood continues to bet on India’s growth story, terming it as Asia’s best long-term structural story in terms of equities in his latest Greed & Fear note. "Despite the headwinds domestic markets are facing, Chris Wood of Jefferies, advised investors to accumulate their favourite Indian stocks on weakness.

According to him, the government remains focussed on reforms despite the inevitable setbacks triggered by Covid. "Greed & Fear continues to believe that the long-term dividends from many of these reforms will become self-evident over the due course of time ….” he added.

Global cues

According to Mitul Shah, Head Of Research at Reliance Securities, while the Indian economy has shown signs of growth and recovery across the board despite elevated input and labour costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures continue to loom as it is largely predicted to be about 7.5 per cent, far beyond the central bank's tolerance band.

"Amid the turbulent economic environment, investors await on the next set of earnings results during the week, along with several IPOs, which are expected to open for subscription. Global markets are likely to determine the trajectory of Indian equities," he added.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said: "We reiterate our bearish stance on the markets, in absence of any positive trigger. Participants shouldn’t read much into a single-day rebound and wait for some decisive reversal signal. Besides, stability on the global front is equally critical for any sustained move. Meanwhile, since most of the sectors are trading under pressure, the focus should be on stock selection and using intermediate rebound to create shorts."