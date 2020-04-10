Markets

Markets to remain closed for Good Friday

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 10, 2020 Published on April 10, 2020

All major financial markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex and debt markets will remain closed for the day on account of Good Friday.

