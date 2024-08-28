MarketsMojo, a data-driven analysis and investment advisory services company, has launched its mutual fund investment and distribution services platform, MOJOMF.

The platform will be a complete advisory solution for mutual funds, with guidance on how to generate alpha from investments.

The move aims to attract more investors, especially the youth, by making investment processes and advisory services simple, accessible and free of charge.

Just like the Mojo Score for stock ratings, the MF scoring system provides a clear and easy-to-understand rating for each fund. By providing a comprehensive score, the platform helps investors compare funds effortlessly and choose the best investment options aligned with their goals.

Amit Golia, Group CEO, MarketsMojo said the platform offers Mutual Fund Baskets that are a special collection of top-performing MFs curated by advanced algorithm, which is customized to fit one’s risk tolerance and investment goals.

Instead of sorting through thousands of funds, they will get a focused selection that makes investing easier, he added.

The platform also ensures seamless integration that allows investors to easily import all the existing MF holdings into MOJO platform. The platform conducts extensive research on over 4,000 MF schemes, including equity, debt, hybrid, and other categories.

MarketsMojo also plans to provide a complete wealth management solution in the coming months, starting with the launch of mutual funds and eventually becoming an asset advisor across the family portfolio. This includes risk profiling and the addition of other investment products, such as bonds and corporate fixed deposits.