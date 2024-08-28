Mastek Limited, a digital engineering company, announced a strategic partnership with Onyx Health today, to accelerate healthcare data interoperability. The collaboration aims to expedite the adoption of Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards and provide health plans with compliance solutions for CMS-9115 and CMS-0057 regulations.

The partnership combines Mastek’s consulting and implementation expertise with Onyx Health’s OnyxOS platform to offer out-of-the-box compliance solutions for health plans. These solutions are designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements for secure, standardized data sharing across healthcare systems.

Raman Sapra, President & Chief Growth Officer at Mastek, stated “Our FHIR Interoperable platform services partnership with Onyx decomplexifies healthcare mandates & compliance deadlines that improves the star quality ratings and patient experiences/outcomes for Healthcare CXOs. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing next-gen solutions across the healthcare industry.”

“Our collaboration with Mastek marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform healthcare data exchange. By combining our award-winning OnyxOS platform with Mastek’s expertise, we are poised to deliver unparalleled solutions that not only ensure compliance but also pave the way for improved patient outcomes,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO at Onyx Health.

The partnership is expected to address interoperability challenges in the healthcare industry and shape the future of healthcare data exchange.