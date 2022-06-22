Matrimony.com fixes July 4 as record date for ₹75-crore buyback

The buyback committee of the board of directors of Matrimony.com Ltd on Wednesday approved the final buyback price of ₹1,150 a share with a offer size of ₹75 crore. The total number of shares to be bought back in the buyback would be up to 6.52 lakh equity shares, representing 2.85 per cent of the equity shares in the total paid-up equity share capital.

The buyback would be through tender offer route, on a proportionate basis.

The board fixed July 4 as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of the equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback and their entitlements.

Shares of Matrimony.com jumped 6.53 per cent at ₹821 on the BSE as compared to the previous close of ₹770.70.