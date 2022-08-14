Mcap: 6 of top 10 companies add ₹1,56,247.35 crore

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued companies surged by ₹1,56,247.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

While RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) in the holiday-shortened week, Infosys, HUL and LIC suffered losses.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Muharram. The RIL's valuation zoomed ₹66,772.08 crore to ₹17,81,028.47 crore. The m-cap of TCS jumped ₹12,642.03 crore to ₹12,44,004.29 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced by ₹32,346.90 crore to ₹8,25,207.35 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank went up by ₹25,467.37 crore to ₹6,08,729.12 crore and that of HDFC rose by ₹18,679.93 crore to ₹4,45,759.90 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance increased by Rs 339.04 crore to ₹4,42,496.12 crore. In contrast, the mcap of Infosys declined by ₹9,262.29 crore to ₹6,70,920.64 crore. HUL lost ₹11,454.26 crore to ₹6,09,765.92 crore in its valuation and LIC saw an erosion of ₹3,289.00 crore to ₹4,31,459.72 crore.

The mcap of SBI was unchanged at ₹4,73,584.52 crore. Last week, the key benchmark indices registered their fourth straight week of gains as Sensex rose by 1,074 per cent or 1.83 per cent and Nifty by 300 points or 1.95 per cent on a weekly basis.