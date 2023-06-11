Six of the top 10 most-valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹83,637.96 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid an overall tepid trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 78.52 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty gained 29.3 points or 0.15 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS tumbled ₹35,694.04 crore to ₹11,74,720.15 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation eroded by ₹18,949.45 crore to ₹6,19,281.77 crore and that of Infosys fell by ₹13,549.34 crore to ₹5,25,374.14 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India went lower by ₹7,675.16 crore to ₹5,16,378.05 crore and that of ITC tanked ₹5,903.31 crore to ₹5,44,906.44 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap declined by ₹1,866.66 crore to ₹4,64,396.71 crore. However, Reliance Industries added ₹18,233.31 crore taking its market valuation to ₹16,79,156.42 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped ₹2,459.29 crore to ₹9,00,181.52 crore and that of HDFC climbed ₹1,055.33 crore to ₹4,89,196.37 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank advanced ₹664.9 crore to ₹6,55,862.83 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most-valued firms' chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

