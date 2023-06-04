The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by ₹65,656.36 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 45.42 points or 0.07 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 34.75 points or 0.18 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Infosys and HDFC were the laggards, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel witnessed addition in their market valuations.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries eroded by ₹34,910.54 crore to ₹16,60,923.11 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled ₹9,355.65 crore to ₹6,55,197.93 crore and that of Infosys fell by ₹7,739.51 crore to ₹5,38,923.48 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS declined by ₹7,684.01 crore to ₹12,10,414.19 crore and that of HDFC Bank dived ₹5,020.13 crore to ₹8,97,722.23 crore.

ITC's valuation dipped Rs 621.4 crore to reach ₹5,50,809.75 crore and that of HDFC went lower by ₹325.12 crore to ₹4,88,141.04 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever added ₹15,213.6 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,38,231.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap jumped ₹10,231.92 crore to ₹4,66,263.37 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed ₹1,204.82 crore to ₹5,24,053.21 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.