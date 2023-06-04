The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by ₹65,656.36 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 45.42 points or 0.07 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 34.75 points or 0.18 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Infosys and HDFC were the laggards, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel witnessed addition in their market valuations.

Also read
EAM Jaishankar interacts with the Indian community from across South Africa.

India no longer lumbering around at relatively slow pace: EAM Jaishankar

Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India at curtain raiser press conference on the 3rd Health Working Group Meeting & India’s G20 Health Priorities, in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G/The Hindu)

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India. during an interview with The Hindu, in Chennai on May 26, 2023. (Photo: R. Ravindran)

India deserves to have non-stop flights to more overseas destinations: Air India CEO

The market valuation of Reliance Industries eroded by ₹34,910.54 crore to ₹16,60,923.11 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled ₹9,355.65 crore to ₹6,55,197.93 crore and that of Infosys fell by ₹7,739.51 crore to ₹5,38,923.48 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS declined by ₹7,684.01 crore to ₹12,10,414.19 crore and that of HDFC Bank dived ₹5,020.13 crore to ₹8,97,722.23 crore.

ITC's valuation dipped Rs 621.4 crore to reach ₹5,50,809.75 crore and that of HDFC went lower by ₹325.12 crore to ₹4,88,141.04 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever added ₹15,213.6 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,38,231.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap jumped ₹10,231.92 crore to ₹4,66,263.37 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed ₹1,204.82 crore to ₹5,24,053.21 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   