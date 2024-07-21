The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday.

From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed ₹42,639.16 crore to ₹15,56,772.61 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged ₹36,748.23 crore to ₹7,01,695.24 crore.

Infosys added ₹33,569.16 crore, taking its valuation to ₹7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India's mcap climbed ₹26,372.23 crore to ₹7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap soared ₹24,494.49 crore to ₹6,40,651.30 crore, and that of ITC jumped ₹19,420.52 crore to ₹5,92,679.30 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel went up by ₹16,223.03 crore to ₹8,31,928.39 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed ₹10,863.44 crore to ₹8,78,531.60 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries diminished by ₹56,799.01 crore to ₹21,03,829.74 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by ₹13,124.01 crore to ₹12,22,701.34 crore.

In the top-10 table, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Muharram.