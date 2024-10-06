Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together lost a whopping ₹4,74,906.18 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the steepest hit, in line with weak trends in equities.

Markets faced heavy drubbing last week amid worsening tensions in the Middle East and foreign fund outflows. In a holiday-shortened week, the BSE benchmark plummeted 3,883.4 points, or 4.53 per cent.

The valuation of Reliance Industries declined ₹1,88,479.36 crore to ₹18,76,718.24 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation slumped ₹72,919.58 crore to ₹12,64,267.35 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation plunged ₹53,800.31 crore to ₹9,34,104.32 crore and that of ICICI Bank tumbled ₹47,461.13 crore to ₹8,73,059.59 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plummeted ₹33,490.86 crore to ₹6,14,125.65 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever tanked ₹27,525.46 crore to ₹6,69,363.31 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC dropped ₹24,139.66 crore to ₹6,29,695.06 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) eroded by ₹21,690.43 crore to ₹15,37,361.57 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation went lower by ₹5,399.39 crore to ₹7,10,934.59 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys climbed ₹4,629.64 crore to ₹7,96,527.08 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and LIC.