Eight of the top 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of ₹1,06,991.42 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, along with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the Sensex declined 940.37 points or 1.55 per cent.

Related Stories For markets, first week of 2023 turns negative Sensex crashes 1.5 per cent, Nifty edges down 1.3 per cent, as FPIs continue their selling READ NOW

Barring Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), eight firms suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of Infosys tumbled ₹25,185.37 crore to ₹6,09,687.79 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

The mcap of HDFC Bank tanked ₹18,375.41 crore to ₹8,89,130 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) eroded by ₹17,289.02 crore to ₹11,75,287.30 crore, and that of ICICI Bank diminished by ₹14,447.69 crore to ₹6,07,140.65 crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation slumped ₹11,245.01 crore to ₹5,36,012.18 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by ₹7,419.45 crore to ₹4,74,018.02 crore, and that of Reliance Industries Limited fell by ₹7,408.2 crore to ₹17,16,571.25 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel dipped ₹5,621.27 crore to ₹4,43,356.45 crore.

Related Stories Gold bulls fly high Silver does not appear as strong as gold on the charts; further consolidation expected READ NOW

However, LIC added ₹14,105.09 crore, taking its valuation to ₹4,47,114.09 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever jumped ₹4,053.05 crore to ₹6,05,489.67 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC, and Bharti Airtel.