Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹2,01,552.69 crore in market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel stealing the show, amid bullish investors' sentiment in equities.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart of the top-10 most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and ITC.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its lifetime high of 83,116.19 on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped ₹54,282.62 crore to ₹9,30,490.20 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank surged ₹29,662.44 crore to ₹8,80,867.09 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹23,427.12 crore taking its valuation to ₹16,36,189.63 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever soared ₹22,438.6 crore to ₹6,89,358.33 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed ₹22,093.99 crore to ₹12,70,035.77 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed ₹17,480.49 crore to ₹8,07,299.55 crore and that of ITC rallied ₹15,194.17 crore to ₹6,42,531.82 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹9,878.19 crore to ₹19,92,160.61 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹7,095.07 crore to ₹7,05,535.20 crore.

However, the mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by ₹3,004.38 crore to ₹6,54,004.76 crore.