Mcap of 3 of top-five valued firms jumps ₹1.78 lakh crore; Reliance lead gainer

Three of the top five valued firms together added ₹1,78,650.71 crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries. Last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers from the top-five pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the laggards.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied by ₹1,31,320.8 crore to reach ₹17,73,889.78 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added ₹30,814.89 taking its valuation to ₹5,46,397.45 crore. HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped ₹16,515.02 crore to ₹7,33,156.15 crore. In contrast, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked ₹43,743.96 crore to ₹12,05,254.93 crore. The valuation of Infosys eroded by ₹20,129.66 crore to ₹6,12,303.26 crore.

In the ranking of top-five valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever.

Meanwhile, the country's largest insurer LIC on Tuesday made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, listing at over an 8 per cent discount. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also earned a place in the 10 most valued firms on its debut trading day on Tuesday. The company’s market valuation is ₹5,22,602.94 crore.

ICICI Bank is at the 7th spot with a valuation of ₹4,93,251.86 crore, followed by State Bank of India (₹4,12,763.28 crore), HDFC (₹3,99,512.68 crore) and Bharti Airtel (₹3,77,686.72 crore).