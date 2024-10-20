Four of the top-10 most-valued firms together added ₹81,151.31 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 156.61 points, or 0.19 per cent.
While HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and the State Bank of India were the gainers, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered a combined erosion of ₹76,622.05 crore from their market valuation.
ICICI Bank added ₹28,495.14 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹8,90,191.38 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹23,579.11 crore to ₹12,82,848.30 crore.
State Bank of India's market valuation climbed ₹17,804.61 crore to ₹7,31,773.56 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up ₹11,272.45 crore to ₹9,71,707.61 crore.
On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys slumped ₹23,314.31 crore to ₹7,80,126.10 crore.
The valuation of Reliance Industries declined ₹16,645.39 crore to ₹18,38,721.14 crore.
The mcap of Hindustan Unilever tumbled ₹15,248.85 crore to ₹6,38,066.75 crore and that of TCS diminished by ₹10,402.01 crore to ₹14,91,321.40 crore.
LIC's valuation went lower by ₹8,760.12 crore to ₹5,91,418.91 crore.
The mcap of ITC dipped ₹2,251.37 crore to ₹6,08,682.29 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to remain the most-valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and LIC.
