The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined ₹57,408.22 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with muted trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 214.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, even after hitting an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1.

The market valuation of TCS fell by ₹20,929.77 crore to ₹13,67,661.93 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) declined ₹20,536.48 crore to ₹12,77,435.56 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever fell ₹10,114.99 crore to ₹6,15,663.40 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went down ₹4,129.69 crore to ₹6,36,222.11 crore, and that of ICICI Bank by ₹1,608.05 crore to ₹6,97,357.42 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India dipped ₹89.24 crore to ₹5,72,826.22 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries jumped ₹14,816.85 crore to ₹17,63,644.77 crore while ITC added ₹14,409.32 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,91,219.09 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation climbed ₹8,200.55 crore to ₹5,88,846.09 crore.

The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) soared ₹7,020.75 crore to reach ₹5,34,082.81 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC.