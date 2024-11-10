The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded ₹1,55,721.12 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard, in line with an overall weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 237.8 points, or 0.29 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered erosion in their market valuation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, and the State Bank of India were the gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries fell ₹74,563.37 crore to ₹17,37,556.68 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dropped ₹26,274.75 crore to ₹8,94,024.60 crore.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank slumped ₹22,254.79 crore to ₹8,88,432.06 crore and that of ITC tanked ₹15,449.47 crore to ₹5,98,213.49 crore.

LIC's market capitalisation (mcap) declined ₹9,930.25 crore to ₹5,78,579.16 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever went lower ₹7,248.49 crore to ₹5,89,160.01 crore.

However, the valuation of TCS jumped ₹57,744.68 crore to ₹14,99,697.28 crore.

The mcap of Infosys soared ₹28,838.95 crore to ₹7,60,281.13 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed ₹19,812.65 crore to ₹7,52,568.58 crore.

HDFC Bank added ₹14,678.09 crore, taking its valuation to ₹13,40,754.74 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country's most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.