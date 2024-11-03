The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most-valued firms surged ₹1,07,366.05 crore last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank becoming the biggest gainers.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.

Last week, the BSE benchmark, Sensex, climbed 321.83 points, or 0.40 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion from their market valuation.

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹36,100.09 crore to ₹7,32,755.93 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹25,775.58 crore to ₹9,10,686.85 crore in its market valuation.

LIC's valuation surged ₹16,887.74 crore to ₹5,88,509.41 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared ₹15,393.45 crore to ₹18,12,120.05 crore.

ITC added ₹10,671.63 crore, taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to ₹6,13,662.96 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹2,537.56 crore to ₹5,96,408.50 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys tanked ₹38,054.43 crore to ₹7,31,442.18 crore and that of Bharti Airtel slumped ₹27,299.54 crore to ₹9,20,299.35 crore.

The valuation of TCS eroded ₹26,231.13 crore to ₹14,41,952.60 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined ₹3,662.78 crore to ₹13,26,076.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm of the country followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.